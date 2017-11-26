Pelosi: 'John Conyers is an icon in our country'

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday refused to criticize Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat who has been accused of sexual harassment against former Capitol Hill staff.

"We are strengthened by due process," Pelosi said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"John Conyers is an icon in our country. He's done a great deal to protect women," she added, citing the congressman's support for the Violence Against Women Act.

Conyers faces a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations that he sexually harassed and discriminated against members of his staff. Last week, Buzzfeed News reported that Conyers settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 for allegedly sexually harassing a staffer. Conyers has "expressly and vehemently" denied any wrongdoing.

Pelosi, D-California, placed responsibility on the House Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations, and for Conyers to "do the right thing."

