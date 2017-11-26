Pelosi refuses to hit Conyers on sexual harassment allegations, calls him an 'icon'

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday refused to criticize Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat who has been accused of sexual harassment against former Capitol Hill staff.

"John Conyers is an icon in our country. He's done a great deal to protect women," she added, citing the congressman's support for the Violence Against Women Act.

Pelosi, D-California, placed responsibility on the House Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations, and for Conyers to "do the right thing."

"He will do the right thing in terms of what he knows about his situation, that he's entitled to due process, but women are entitled to due process as well," she said, adding, "We are talking about what we have heard. I have asked the Ethics Committee to look into that. He has said he is open, he will cooperate(.)"

An attorney for Conyers told CNN on Wednesday that the congressman will not resign amid the investigation.

Asked if she believes the women accusing Conyers, Pelosi said: "I don't know who they are. Do you? They have not come forward."

Asked again, if she believes the accusers, she said:

"That's for the Ethics Committee to review, but I believe he understands what is at stake here and he will do the right thing."

Asked by host Chuck Todd whether Pelosi would suspend Conyers from his role as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Pelosi said: "This all happened during the Thanksgiving break. When we all come together at the beginning of this week, I think John will do the right thing."

Pressed again on whether she will suspend Conyers, Pelosi added: "I'm not sharing that with you right now."