Showdown over top post at key watchdog agency

(CNN) A showdown over the leadership of a major consumer fraud protection agency was underway Monday morning, as both President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the person tapped by its former director showed up to work.

Sunday night, lawyers for Leandra English, whom Richard Cordray named the effective acting director when he resigned on Friday, filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to halt the appointment of Mick Mulvaney, who serves as head of the Office of Management and Budget and is also named in the lawsuit.

English's move marked a stunning turn of events at the agency, which was created after the financial crisis to protect consumers and keep an eye on Wall Street. While serving in Congress, Mulvaney voted in favor of killing the bureau, arguing it has too much power and issues unduly harsh regulations, and he has worked alongside Trump to roll back some of the agency's rules.

Both Mulvaney and English were present at the CFBP Monday morning. Mulvaney was given full access to the CFPB director's office with "full cooperation" from its staff, a senior White House official told CNN, adding that the OMB director brought doughnuts for his new staff. English, according to a source familiar with the matter, also was present at the bureau Monday morning, but it was not immediately clear if she and Mulvaney interacted. Mulvaney's communications director tweeted a photo of his boss "hard at work" in his new position.

@MickMulvaneyOMB sitting in director's office. Already hard at work as acting director at cfpb. pic.twitter.com/BKISYfduY7 — john czwartacki (@CZ) November 27, 2017

In a remarkable example of the power struggle and resulting confusion, English and Mulvaney issued dueling emails to staff Monday morning. English's was brief, offering appreciation "to all of you for your service." Mulvaney's email directly disputed English's, asking staff to disregard her instructions and to inform the agency's general counsel of any communications from her related to bureau duties.

