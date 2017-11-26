(CNN) Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray's hand-picked successor is suing President Donald Trump over his appointment of Mick Mulvaney to head the agency, court documents show.

Lawyers for Leandra English, whom Cordray named the effective acting director when he resigned on Friday, filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to halt the appointment of Mulvaney, who serves as head of the Office of Management and Budget and is also named in the lawsuit.

English's move marks a stunning turn of events at the agency, which was created after the financial crisis to protect consumers and keep an eye on Wall Street. While serving in Congress, Mulvaney voted in favor of killing the bureau, arguing it has too much power and instills unduly harsh regulations, and he has worked alongside Trump to roll back some of the agency's rules.

In his exit letter, Cordray said the consumer agency's work is vital to the US economy, and proponents, such as Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, say it plays a key role in preventing big business from preying on the little guy.

English said in a statement Sunday: "The talented, dedicated, and hard-working staff of the CFPB spend every day standing up for consumers. As acting director, I am filing this suit to stand up for the CFPB."

