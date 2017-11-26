Breaking News

Conyers steps down as ranking member of Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment investigation

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 12:39 PM ET, Sun November 26, 2017

Washington (CNN)Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, has stepped down as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into sexual harassment and workplace abuse allegations by his former staffers.

"After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," Conyers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
"I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger," the statement continued. "I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics."