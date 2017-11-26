Washington (CNN) Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, has stepped down as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into sexual harassment and workplace abuse allegations by his former staffers.

"After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," Conyers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger," the statement continued. "I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics."

Conyers' decision to step down comes after former staffers accused Conyers of a variety of workplace abuses, including sexual harassment. As a result of the allegations, Conyers faces a House Ethics Committee probe. He has "expressly and vehemently" denied any wrongdoing.

BuzzFeed News revealed earlier this month that one unidentified staffer received a $27,000 settlement from Congress for wrongful dismissal in 2015. According to the documents obtained by BuzzFeed through right-wing blogger Mike Cernovich , former aides allege that Conyers requested sexual favors, touched them inappropriately and asked them to transport other women with whom they believed the Michigan Democrat was having affairs.

Read More