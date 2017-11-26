Graham rues Trump's support for Roy Moore

Story highlights "Jones would be a disaster!" Trump tweeted Sunday morning

"If you think winning with Roy Moore is going to be easy for the Republican party, you're mistaken," Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham bemoaned President Donald Trump's support for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore on Sunday, calling the move a lose-lose situation.

"If he wins, we get the baggage of him winning, and it becomes a story every day about whether or not you believe the women or Roy Moore, should he stay in the Senate, should he be expelled?" Graham said on CNN's "State of the Union." "If you lose, you give the Senate seat to a Democrat at a time where we need all the votes we can get.

"The moral of the story is don't nominate someone like Roy Moore who can actually lose the seat any other Republican could win," the South Carolina Republican told anchor Dana Bash. "And what I would tell President Trump: if you think winning with Roy Moore is going to be easy for the Republican Party, you're mistaken."

Trump, who has all but endorsed Moore in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, slammed Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, in a tweet early Sunday morning.

"The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!" Trump tweeted.

Read More