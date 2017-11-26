Story highlights Congress faces deadlines on government spending, debt ceiling

Harassment allegations emerged before and over recess

A number of key hearings will take place this week

(CNN) As Congress returns from Thanksgiving break, lawmakers face a busy week with an expected Senate vote on tax legislation, a visit from President Donald Trump and continued headlines over allegations of sexual assault.

Trump will make the short trip on Tuesday to Capitol Hill to address Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch, where he'll address the tax bill and other items on the fall legislative agenda.

This will mark his third appearance before Republicans at the Capitol in a little over a month.

Trump will meet later Tuesday with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders at the White House, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican; House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat; and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat.

The meeting comes as lawmakers face fast-approaching deadlines to pass an omnibus spending bill to keep the government open and, separately, to raise the debt ceiling. Congress was set to address both fiscal issues with long-term deals in September, but Trump bucked his own party and sided with Democratic leaders to extend the deadlines just until the end of this year.

