Story highlights Franken missed Senate votes in the wake of allegations that he inappropriately touched women

Franken says he plans to return to the Senate on Monday

Washington (CNN) Sen. Al Franken said Sunday that he plans to return to the Senate on Monday and expressed embarrassment and shame after several women said he had touched them inappropriately.

"I'm embarrassed and ashamed," the Minnesota Democrat said. "I've let a lot of people down, and I'm hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust."

"I don't remember these photographs, I don't," Franken, who was elected to the Senate in 2008, told the newspaper. "This is not something I would intentionally do."

The senator, who also conducted interviews with other state media outlets Sunday, told Minnesota Public Radio that he has not considered resigning and would cooperate with a Senate investigation into his conduct.

Read More