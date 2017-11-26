Ban the term 'fake news'

Hossein Derakhshan is a writer and researcher on the socio-political impacts of new media technologies who spent six years in prison in Iran over his blog. They recently co-authored a report, "Information Disorder," commissioned by the Council of Europe. Claire Wardle is a research fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, and leads the non-profit First Draft. The opinions in this article belong to the authors.

(CNN) When we use the term "fake news" it is not only self-defeating, it oversimplifies a very complex problem.

A year ago, this wasn't the case. The term actually meant something. It described a particular type of website that used the same design templates as professional news websites but its contents were entirely fabricated.

But earlier this year, the term started to become meaningless. It became used to describe any piece of information that someone else didn't like. Increasingly the term has become weaponized by politicians who use it to undermine independent journalism in an effort to reach the public directly through their own channels.

This is not just a US phenomenon. Research by the Columbia Journalism Review shows that people in three other countries increasingly believe that the "mainstream" media peddle fabricated stories.

In countries where a free press is a luxury and free speech is not guaranteed, this phrase is being as an excuse to clamp down on both. Terminology matters, and using it simply "because everyone else uses it" is no longer good enough.

