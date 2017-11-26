Why we'll always have 'Casablanca'

Story highlights Val Lauder: Small testaments to the film and its stars show up in the news -- even decades later

Val Lauder, a former reporter for the Chicago Daily News and lecturer at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, is the author of "The Back Page: The Personal Face of History." The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) November 26, 1942. The Hollywood Theatre in New York City. A new movie is about to open. "Casablanca."

Nobody could have imagined that a film that seemed to tie in so perfectly to the real-life unfolding of World War II would remain woven into our lives, memories, and conversations and lexicon even 75 years later.

Val Lauder

Yet here we are, generations later still taken with the story of Rick and Ilsa. For one thing, we can't stop quoting from the famous film.

Just last month, on cable news, a group of political pundits was discussing the latest news of the day; I had to smile when one man said, sampling a quote from "Casablanca's" Capt. Louis Renault: "I'm shocked, shocked to find that there is gambling going on in here!" Another time, another pundit wrapped up his observations with the Renault line: "Round up the usual suspects."

The movie has such a hold on the cultural consciousness that news items pop up that remind us how revered "Casablanca" is.

