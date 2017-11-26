Story highlights Valtteri Bottas wins Abu Dhabi GP

Teammate Lewis Hamilton in second place

Hamilton had already clinched F1 title

(CNN) Valtteri Bottas denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a season-ending victory to set the seal on his fourth world title by taking the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sunday.

Bottas was always in control of the race after starting from pole position, with Hamilton having to settle for second spot ahead of the Ferrari of his main title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Only three #F1 world champions have scored points in every single race of a title-winning season



1954: Juan Manuel Fangio



2002: Michael Schumacher



2017: Lewis Hamilton 📸#F1FastFact pic.twitter.com/n7YjQ8putV — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2017

It was the first victory for the Finn since Austria in July and his third of the season, having replaced retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg in the dominant Mercedes team.

Hamilton, who clinched the world title in Mexico, could not find the pace to overtake Bottas, who crossed the line four seconds clear to his evident relief after struggling in recent races.

"It is a really important win for me following a difficult start to the second half of the year," said Bottas.

