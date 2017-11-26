(CNN) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the country's two-year-old military coalition would "pursue terrorism until it is eradicated completely" in remarks made at the group's inaugural meeting on Sunday.

The Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) was established in 2015 amid criticism that Arab states were not doing enough to fight ISIS.

The group's first meeting came in the wake of Friday's deadly attack on a Sufi mosque in Egypt's northern Sinai, which killed more than 300 people, including 27 children, according to the Egyptian state prosecutor.





"I express today our condolences to our brothers in Egypt, as a leadership and people, for what happened in the past days," Prince bin Salman said at Sunday's meeting of defense ministers in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Al Arabiya reported.

Read More