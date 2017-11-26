Story highlights Saudi Arabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Islamic military coalition won't let terrorists 'distort our peaceful religion'

The Islamic military coalition meets for the first time since it formed in 2015

(CNN) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said a two-year-old Islamic military coalition charged with fighting terror "will pursue terrorism until it is eradicated completely," Saudi-backed broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported Sunday.

"We will not allow them (terrorists) to distort our peaceful religion. Today we are sending a strong message that we are working together to fight terrorism," Prince bin Salman said at the inaugural meeting of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition's defense ministers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported.

"Today we affirm that we will pursue terrorism until it is eradicated completely," Prince bin Salman said, according to Al Arabiya.

Prince bin Salman's comments come in the wake of Friday's deadly bombing of a Sufi mosque in northern Sinai in Egypt. The attack killed more than 300 people, including 27 children, according to Egypt's state prosecutor.

