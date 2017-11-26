Egypt mosque attack survivor: I hid under dead bodies

Story highlights "Even the ambulances came under fire," says survivor of mosque attack

Survivors who spoke to CNN are so frightened of ISIS they won't give names

Cairo, Egypt (CNN) A survivor of the attack on the Egyptian mosque which left 305 people dead said Sunday that he lost nine family members in the massacre.

His father was among those killed at the al Rawdah Sufi Mosque in Bir al-Abed on Friday.

"No one got out of the mosque," said the survivor, who did not want to be named, speaking outside the Ismailia General Hospital, where other family members and friends were recovering from injuries. "The military could hear the gunshots from their unit and they didn't move. Even the ambulances came under fire."

CNN can not independently verify the military locations in the area, which is closed to foreign and most Egyptian journalists. At the hint of criticism, hospital volunteers ushered in an army officer to move out journalists.

Family members sit outside the Suez Canal University Hospital on Sunday, awaiting word on injured loved ones.

Some of the gunmen wore masks and at least one was carrying an ISIS flag, the state prosecutor said in a statement. At least 27 children were killed and at least 128 people were injured, the prosecutor added.

