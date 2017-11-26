Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery

Story highlights Naya Rivera makes a brief court appearance and is released on bond

Rivera and her husband got married in 2014

(CNN) Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night for allegedly assaulting her husband in West Virginia, authorities said.

Rivera, 30, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery early Sunday following the incident in her husband's hometown of Chesapeake.

She was arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and released on bond after a brief court appearance, court records show.

Video of the actress in court showed her wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and handcuffs as she answered the judge's questions, CNN affiliate WCHS reported.

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

The incident started when police were called to a Chesapeake home over a domestic situation, according to a criminal complaint.

Read More