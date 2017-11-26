Pakistan law minister resigns amid blasphemy protests

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Law Minister Zahid Hamid has resigned after days of protest rocked the country over accusations of blasphemy in amended parliamentary laws.

Hamid handed his resignation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi early Monday morning, Pakistan State Television PTV reported.

Protesters clashed with security forces over the weekend, demanding Hamid resign because they claimed altered parliamentary bills weakened rules requiring lawmakers to reference the Prophet Mohammed when taking the oath of office.

At least two people have died and more than 250 others were injured in street demonstrations, according to hospital officials.

The government has apologized and denied making the changes, calling them clerical mistakes.

