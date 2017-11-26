Bali volcano shuts down flights, sends residents scurrying to safety

Story highlights Indonesia's Mt. Agung erupted several times Saturday and Sunday

Ash cloud reached as high as 7,600 meters (4.7 miles), Australian officials say

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Volcanic eruptions on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have prompted officials to cancel flights and move about 24,000 residents out of the way as a thick ash cloud from Mount Agung, thousands of meters high, drifts east and southeast along the archipelago.

Residents were evacuated from 224 points around the island while Lombok International Airport on Pulau Lombok, the island due east of Bali, has closed temporarily, said Ari Ahsan, spokesman for Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali.

At Ngurah Rai, Bali's main airport, flight cancellations stranded roughly 5,500 passengers, Ahsan said.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation raised its aviation notice from an orange alert to a red one Sunday.

Mount Agung sent smoke rising thousands of meters into the air, shutting down flights.

The ash, which began spewing into the sky after Mount Agung in eastern Bali erupted three times Saturday, has reached heights of 4,000 meters (about 2.5 miles), according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of information and data for Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency.

