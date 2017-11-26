China explosion: 2 killed in port city of Ningbo

Story highlights State media: More than 30 people were hospitalized

Beijing (CNN) An explosion at a factory killed at least two people and caused several buildings to collapse in eastern China, state media reported.

The blast took place at 9 a.m. Sunday local time (10 p.m Saturday ET) in the port city of Ningbo, Zhejiang province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers search the blast site.

More than 30 people were hospitalized, it said.

Emergency and rescue responders have been deployed to the scene.

No one lived at the site of the explosion, but garbage collectors may have working inside the factory at the time of the blast, according to People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's Communist Party.

