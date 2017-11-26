What happened over the long holiday weekend

(CNN)Are you dreading pulling yourself out of your Thanksgiving-dinner-black-friday-shopping-holiday-weekend-induced stupor, and getting back to reality? No worries, we've got you covered so you can start your week smart. Here's what you might have missed over the long weekend:
Politics:
-- Democratic Rep. John Conyers stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee amid an investigation into sexual harassment claims made by his former staffers.
-- Sens. Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham had a bipartisan conversation with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." They both believe the Senate can increase border security and come to a consensus on DREAMers as part of an end of year spending bill. Graham also said he believes tax reform can pass by year's end, and bemoaned President Trump's support for Roy Moore (the President slammed Moore's opponent in a tweet this morning.) Watch the full interview with the Senators here.
-- Sen. Al Franken said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after several women said he touched them inappropriately.
-- Trump named an interim head of a federal watchdog agency shortly after the outgoing director appointed his own successor, signaling a potential showdown over who's in charge.
-- Three US sailors who went missing in the Philippine Sea were identified.
-- An ethics complaint was filed against Kellyanne Conway.
-- Michael Flynn's lawyers stopped sharing information with Trump's legal team.
-- Trump said he "took a pass" at being named Time's "Person of the Year."
World:
-- The attack on Friday that killed at least 305 worshipers at a mosque in Egypt was carried out by dozens of men wearing military uniforms, authorities said. One survivor describes how he hid from the gunmen under dead bodies.
-- Airstrikes killed at least 57 people in Syria two days before peace talks, a UK-based monitoring group says.
-- Pope Francis is traveling to Myanmar, where the Rohingya crisis will likely be his main focus.
-- Zimbabwe's new leader was sworn in.
-- Oscar Pistorius' sentence increased to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend.
-- A volcano erupted in Bali.
Elsewhere:
-- Ron Howard's father, actor Rance Howard, died at 89.
-- Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery.
-- Mitsubishi admitted to falsifying data on multiple products, including components used in cars and airplanes.
-- A couple raised several hundred thousand dollars for a homeless good Samaritan.
Coming up this week:
-- Tomorrow is Cyber Monday, and it is projected to set a sales record. Here's a guide to some of the deals you could score.
-- Congress returns from Thanksgiving break with a few things ahead for the week: A Senate vote on taxes, a visit from Trump and a meeting on an upcoming spending bill.
-- For stocks, a few notable events (besides Cyber Monday): James Powell's confirmation hearing to lead the federal reserve, an OPEC meeting, and Tiffany reports earnings.