What happened over the long holiday weekend

(CNN) Are you dreading pulling yourself out of your Thanksgiving-dinner-black-friday-shopping-holiday-weekend-induced stupor, and getting back to reality? No worries, we've got you covered so you can start your week smart. Here's what you might have missed over the long weekend:

Politics:

-- Democratic Rep. John Conyers stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee amid an investigation into sexual harassment claims made by his former staffers.

-- Sen. Al Franken said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after several women said he touched them inappropriately.

-- Trump named an interim head of a federal watchdog agency shortly after the outgoing director appointed his own successor, signaling a potential showdown over who's in charge

-- An ethics complaint was filed against Kellyanne Conway

-- Michael Flynn's lawyers stopped sharing information with Trump's legal team.

World:

-- The attack on Friday that killed at least 305 worshipers at a mosque in Egypt was carried out by dozens of men wearing military uniforms, authorities said. One survivor describes how he hid from the gunmen under dead bodies

-- Airstrikes killed at least 57 people in Syria two days before peace talks, a UK-based monitoring group says.

-- Pope Francis is traveling to Myanmar , where the Rohingya crisis will likely be his main focus.

-- Oscar Pistorius ' sentence increased to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend.

Elsewhere:

-- Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery

-- A couple raised several hundred thousand dollars for a homeless good Samaritan.

Coming up this week:

-- Congress returns from Thanksgiving break with a few things ahead for the week : A Senate vote on taxes, a visit from Trump and a meeting on an upcoming spending bill.