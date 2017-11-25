In retaliatory move, Putin signs media 'foreign agents' law

Story highlights Foreign media outlets in Russia are now allowed to be listed as "foreign agents"

The move comes after the US pushed RT America to register as a foreign agent

(CNN) Russian President Vladmir Putin has signed amendments into law that will allow foreign media outlets in Russia to be listed as "foreign agents," according to state-run news agency Sputnik news..

Russian officials have said the change is a retaliatory response to the US government's request that RT, the Russian TV network, register its American arm as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Sputnik reports the amendments signed by Putin had been previously approved by both chambers of the Russian parliament.

"According to the text of the law, media that receive financial assistance from foreign states or organizations can be recognized as foreign agents, while the decision on which outlets will be classified as 'foreign agents' will be taken by the Ministry of Justice."

US scrutiny of Russian outlets

