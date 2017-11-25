Story highlights Federal officials are investigation the mysterious incident

Rogelio Martinez 's partner was injured

(CNN) A memorial service will be held Saturday for Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez as questions linger over his death after suffering injuries last week in southwest Texas.

Federal officials are investigation the mysterious incident that left Martinez, 36, dead and his partner injured while on duty.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other law enforcement officials will join Martinez's family at the memorial in El Paso, Texas.

The city's iconic landmark Star on the Mountain -- a man-made illuminated star on the side of the Franklin Mountains --- will be lit over the weekend in honor of Martinez, CNN affiliate KFOX reported.

"Roger, our beloved friend, son, father and dedicated agent. We will miss you dearly. Tonight we light up the star in your honor. We love you, our hero," a certificate about the lightning of the star read.

Read More