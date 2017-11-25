White House defends Mulvaney's appointment to CFPB

(CNN) The White House on Saturday vehemently defended President Donald Trump's decision to appoint Mick Mulvaney as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, calling it a "typical, routine move."

"We think that this move is clearly supported by a plain reading of the Vacancies' Act," a senior administration official said on a call with reporters, referring to the presidential appointment authorities outlined in the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998. "The Vacancy Act is a long-established, used by presidents of both parties as a routine function, and we believe this act is consistent with that long-established practice."

Trump's decision Friday to name Mulvaney, the current director of the Office of Management and Budget, as interim director of the consumer watchdog agency came hours after the outgoing director, Richard Cordray, appointed his own successor, sparking confusion and signaling a potential showdown over who's in charge of the agency.

In a tweet Friday night, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an architect of the consumer agency, said that under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, the agency's deputy director assumes the role of acting director if there's a vacancy. Cordray named his chief of staff, Leandra English, as deputy director, which essentially establishes her as the bureau's acting director.

Trump "can't override that," Warren tweeted. The President "can nominate the next director -- but until that nominee is confirmed by the Senate, Leandra English is the Acting Director under the Dodd-Frank Act," she tweeted.

