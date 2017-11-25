The week in politics

(CNN) President Donald Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. While speaking with reporters ahead of his departure from the White House, the President defended embattled Alabama Republican Roy Moore, all but endorsing the Senate candidate who has been accused of sexual assault.

"He denies it. Look, he denies it," Trump said of Moore. "If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen."

Here, Jones meets with supporters Monday at a Mexican restaurant in Talladega, Alabama.

Here, a member of the US Navy looks down at the the South Atlantic Ocean during the search for the submarine.

The Argentine navy said Thursday that a noise consistent with an explosion was detected near the last known location of the missing Argentine submarine on the day it vanished.

The former head of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, speaks about her new book, "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House" at Politics and Prose on Tuesday in Washington.

In excerpts of her book, Brazile alleges that an unethical agreement was signed between Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the DNC to keep the party financially afloat.

In keeping with a presidential Thanksgiving tradition, President Trump pardoned a turkey on Tuesday before departing for Florida.

In the running were two birds — Drumstick and Wishbone — and while they were both eventually pardoned, Drumstick won a White House online poll and was pardoned publicly by Trump.

Drumstick and Wishbone are seen above, resting in their hotel room at the Williard InterContinental in Washington ahead of the event Monday.

US Naval Academy midshipmen salute during the national anthem before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, last weekend.

A Border Patrol agent died Sunday morning from injuries he suffered while on patrol in southwest Texas, US Customs and Border Protection said.

Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were responding to activity while on patrol in the Big Bend Sector along the US-Mexico border.

Here, members of the Ortiz family living on different sides of the border take part in an event organized last Saturday by the Border Angels migrant advocacy group to briefly reunite families in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico.

Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden delivers a speech by video conference on privacy and security at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Snowden revealed himself in 2013 as the source of documents outlining a massive effort by the National Security Agency to track cell phone calls and monitor the email and Internet traffic of virtually all Americans.

In 2014, Snowden's attorney announced that Snowden has been granted an extension to stay in Russia for three more years.

President Trump speaks with five branches of the military via teleconference on Thanksgiving from Mar-a-Lago. He highlighted how the US military is "really winning" since he took office and told members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Afghanistan, "Everybody is talking about the progress you've made in Afghanistan since I opened it up, and you've turned it around in the last three to five months like nobody has seen."

Former US President Bill Clinton hugs a woman as he visits a market in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.

Since Hurricane Maria struck the US territory on September 20, the recovery has moved slowly, leaving most of the island without basic services such as power and running water, according to residents, relief workers and local elected officials.

A portrait of President Trump hangs over empty frames at the US Border Patrol office in Van Horn, Texas, on Wednesday.

Following the death of Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez, Trump renewed his call to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

A man participates in the Unity March in Washington on Monday to bring attention to the humanitarian and natural disaster crisis in Puerto Rico.

Two US Marines inspect the newly restored US Marine Corps War Memorial on Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia.

The iconic image of five US Marines and a Navy sailor raising an American flag over the battle-scarred Japanese island of Iwo Jima was captured by photographer Joe Rosenthal about 72 years ago . At the time, It triggered national pride and hope that Japanese forces would soon be defeated in World War II.

The image was later turned into this bronze statue honoring fallen US Marines.