Why we can't stop watching Donald Trump

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Many wish they could just turn away, but it's hard to stop watching

Trump's presidency offers TV-like plot twists and characters like we've never seen, Zelizer writes

Julian Zelizer is a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's also the co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When Americans gathered at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year, there was one person who was almost on everyone's mind -- President Donald Trump. Some families dove deep into debates about our President, while others depended on strict rules against any mention of politics.

None of this is surprising given that President Trump is everywhere. We are constantly talking about him, constantly thinking about him, constantly watching his every move. His Twitter feed has become a national obsession. Without any question, America has been "Trumped."

Unlike almost any other president in recent history, Trump has consumed the nation's attention in a way that is more fitting of a notorious Hollywood celebrity than an elected official. He is the star of the ultimate reality show, one that is playing out in the Oval Office in real time, offering the most unpredictable and dramatic storyline that have seen in decades. We are collectively waiting to see who gets voted off the island next and what craziness the next episode will bring.

What is it about President Trump that makes it so difficult to stop watching? The irony, of course, is that the President has experienced the worst approval ratings in recent presidential history . So, the secret to his success is certainly not that he is loved.

Several elements explain why President Trump commands our attention incessantly, even when many people wish that they could turn away.