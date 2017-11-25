Trump truly deserves to be 'Person of the Year'

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: It would be a mistake for Time not to declare that Trump is "Person of the Year"

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Twitter exploded Friday night and into Saturday after Donald Trump alleged that he was offered Time magazine's title of "Person of the Year" and Time responded by challenging the President's account of events.

Trump tweeted that the magazine wanted him "to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot" before confirming he had won the award. Trump would have none of that, tweeting: "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

A short time later, however, Time responded on Twitter by challenging Trump's account, "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. Time does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Hey, let's stop debating whether Time magazine formally offered this honor to Trump or not and get to the real issue. Time magazine executives, if you are reading this, Trump deserves to be "Person of the Year." Hell, Trump should get person of the decade, maybe even the millennium. And I say that as someone who has been a very (very) vocal critic of Trump.

You see, Trump is doing something as president that we have not seen in the modern era -- if ever. Most presidents seemingly work non-stop on the business of running the government. It's an acutely intense and stressful job which no doubt explains why presidents age so dramatically in office. But Trump doesn't just work at the business of government -- he does so, so much more.