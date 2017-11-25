Lionel Messi re-signs with FC Barcelona through 2021

Story highlights Lionel Messi re-signed with Barcelona through 2021

Their 14-year partnership has been hugely successful

(CNN) Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona agreed to a new deal on Saturday morning that will keep the diminutive Argentine star with his longtime football club team through 2021.

The buyout clause for the new deal was set at 700 million euros, according to a statement from FC Barcelona.

He made his debut 4,788 days ago.

He has played 602 games.

He has scored 523 goals.

He has won 30 trophies.

The story continues.#Messi2021 pic.twitter.com/XPdIhvaqgI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2017

"I'm happy to continue with the club, which is my home," Messi, 30, told Barça TV on Saturday, according to the club's website . "My dream was to finish my career at Barça, and we are moving down that path."

"The objective is to continue achieving things, fill the club's trophy cases and keep making history at Barça," said Messi, who spent his first 14 years in the sport with Barcelona's first team. We've been lucky enough to have won a great many things and I hope there will be more in the future."

