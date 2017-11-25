Pakistan calls in army to quell protests after 2 people killed, 250+ injured

Story highlights Protesters on Saturday tried to break into an official's home, police said

About 100 people were arrested Saturday

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistani officials on Saturday authorized the deployment of soldiers in the capital, Islamabad, to restore order after two weeks of raucous and violent protests.

At least two people died and more than 250 others have been injured in the street demonstrations, hospital officials said.

The Interior Ministry called for a "sufficient number" of Pakistan Army troops to help establish "law and order" in the Islamabad Capital Territory, according to the internal order.

The move, conferred under constitutional powers, was requested by the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration. It was not immediately clear when, or if, the army would take the streets.

Protesters had been blocking a key road connecting Islamabad and the neighboring city of Rawalpindi since November 6.

