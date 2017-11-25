Dozens injured in Pakistan as police try to clear massive protests

Story highlights Protests in Islamabad began November 8

About 100 people were arrested Saturday

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) More than 100 people have been injured as police and paramilitary troops in the Pakistani capital moved Saturday to end a two-week protest, officials said.

Scores of protesters had been blocking a key road connecting Islamabad and the neighboring city of Rawalpindi since November 8. The group is demanding the resignation of the country's law minister for what it considers blasphemy after amended parliamentary bills weakened rules that require lawmakers to reference the Prophet Mohammed when taking their oaths.

Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had given protesters until last Thursday to disperse, but they continued their demonstration.

Video from the scene Saturday showed law enforcement forces carrying sticks and firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Groups of protesters could be seen throwing rocks with their hands or using slingshots.

About 100 protesters were arrested Saturday, said Fakhar Sultan, a police officer in Rawalpindi city.

Protesters threw tear gas shells back to police during a clash on Saturday.

Read More