Egypt hunts down killers after 235 killed in mosque attack

(CNN) Egypt's air force launched airstrikes on "terrorist outposts" and vehicles after attackers massacred 235 people when they ambushed a mosque in northern Sinai, the military said.

"The Egyptian Air Force pursued the terrorist elements, discovered and destroyed a number of vehicles that carried out the brutal terrorist killings, and killed all terrorists inside those vehicles," military spokesman Tamer Rifai said in a statement Saturday.

It also targeted a number of terrorist outposts containing weapons, ammunition and radical elements, Rifai said.



President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had vowed to respond to the massacre with "brute force."

