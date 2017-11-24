New York woman killed by hunter while walking dogs

Story highlights Man says he fired one shot from about 200 yards, police say

Shooting happened after sunset

(CNN) A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.

Rosemary Billquist, 43, was hit by a bullet from a single-shot pistol fired by neighbor Thomas B. Jadlowski, said Sgt. Josh Ostrander of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Jadlowski told investigators he was 200 yards from the victim when he fired.

When Jadlowski realized his grave mistake, he called 911.

Thomas Jadlowski, shown in a photo taken for his firearm license.

Billquist was taken from the town of Sherman to a hospital in Pennsylvania where she was pronounced dead. Jadlowski, who has cooperated with authorities, has not been charged with a crime.

