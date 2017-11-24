Story highlights Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks about the NBA champion team's D.C. visit in February

After Trump feud, Kerr says "the whole dynamic" of the traditional White House visit has "shifted entirely"

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' trip to Washington, coach Steve Kerr told CNN's David Axelrod that a "human respect issue" was part of the reason he and his team won't be making the traditional White House visit to celebrate their NBA championship win.

The team will be in Washington in February to play the Washington Wizards.

"First, we weren't invited," Kerr reminded Axelrod during an interview on "The Axe Files," that will air Saturday at 7pm ET, recalling Donald Trump's September tweet in which he rescinded Warriors' captain Stephen Curry's White House invitation after Curry publicly said he didn't want to take part in the visit.

And besides, he said, "Our guys felt pretty strongly even before we knew that we didn't have an invitation that it was going to be a tough visit. A lot of us, myself included, have been pretty critical of President Trump."

