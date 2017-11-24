Breaking News

'I know I'm stupid': Ex-footballer Michael Owen to make jockey debut

By David Stokes, CNN

Updated 4:53 AM ET, Fri November 24, 2017

Retired footballer Michael Owen has already established himself as a successful racehorse owner and breeder.
Owen established the Manor House Stables in Cheshire, England in 2007. He and his wife Louise converted it from an old cattle barn and trainer Tom Dascombe has more than 100 horses based there.
Owen was never allowed to get on a horse during his footballing days in case of injury, so he&#39;s had to learn to become a jockey in just five months. Here he is getting some advice from retain jockey, Richard Kingscote.
Owen (L) takes to the gallops to practice on board Calder Prince, the grey gelding he will will ride at Ascot.
Calder Prince is described by trainer Dascombe as &quot;a lovely horse, a very enthusiastic, very honest and genuine individual who loves being a race horse.&quot;
Dascombe believes that If it was a professional race at Ascot, over seven furlongs, the horse would probably be favorite.
&quot;Calder Prince gives me the best chance of winning, and this was never just about taking part,&quot; says Owen.
&quot;Riding sometimes looks easy but having tried it myself I realize that it&#39;s just the jockeys making it look straightforward,&quot; adds Owen. &quot;It has definitely increased my respect for jockeys.&quot;
&quot;Michael&#39;s done remarkably well, he&#39;s had a couple of tumbles but he&#39;s got back up and got on with it,&quot; according to Dascombe.
Owen will line up against 10 other riders in the Prince&#39;s Countryside Fund Charity race at Ascot.
Owen&#39;s stables have had 599 domestic flat race winners and several victories on foreign soil including Brown Panther in the 2015 $1 million Dubai Gold Cup.
Owen enjoyed a hugely successful career as a footballer. He was crowned European Footballer of the Year in 2001 when he was a striker at Liverpool, before going on to play for Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke City.
Owen also played 89 games for England between 1998 and 2008, scoring 40 goals.
Owen is not the first sportsman to switch to the saddle. Olympic champion track cyclist Victoria Pendleton entered the Foxhunters Chase at 2016 Cheltenham Festival.
Pendleton competed over the jumps and exceeded expectations with a fifth placed finish out of 24 runners. She received a huge cheer from the crowd on Gold Cup day.
Story highlights

  • Michael Owen to make jockey debut
  • Owen will ride Calder Prince at Ascot
  • Owen enjoyed hugely successful football career

(CNN)He'd never even sat on a horse until five months ago, let alone race one.

But on Friday, former England international footballer Michael Owen will make his debut in the saddle at one of the world's most prestigious racecourses Ascot.
The 37-year-old, who is already a successful racehorse owner and breeder, will line up against 10 other riders in the Prince's Countryside Fund Charity Race.
    Owen on board Calder Prince, who he will ride on Friday at Ascot.
    Trying to control a sizable animal that can reach speeds of 40 miles per hour places huge demands on the human body and training has been tough for Owen, who was never allowed to get on a horse during his football career due to the risk of injury.
    He's lost more than a stone in weight since he started training in March and, earlier this month, was thrown to the ground twice at Newmarket's British Racing School.
    Owen and Calder Prince take to the gallops at his Manor House Stables.
    However, none of that has put him off and he's chosen a lively horse for the big day, Calder Prince, trained by Tom Dascombe, who is the resident trainer at Owen's Manor House Stables.
    "Calder Prince gives me the best chance of winning, and this was never just about taking part," said Owen, who was crowned European Footballer of the Year in 2001 when he was a striker at Liverpool, before going on to play for Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City.
    Owen will contest Friday&#39;s charity race over seven furlongs at Ascot.
    "Having said that, I realize just crossing the line will be an achievement," added Owen, who announced himself on football's global stage with a stunning solo goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. "It has been a big learning curve."
    "Riding sometimes looks easy but having tried it myself I realize that it's just the jockeys making it look straightforward. Experiencing first hand quite how difficult it has definitely increased my respect for jockeys."
    Owen receives advice from retain jockey Richard Kingscote.
    WATCH: CNN visited Owen's stables in 2014
    READ: What keeps a jockey in the saddle after a life-threatening injury

    'Smooth transition'

    Owen, who remains the youngest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, retired from football in 2013 but has kept himself busy developing his 170-acre training yard in Cheshire, situated between Liverpool and Manchester, which he bought in 2007. He also works as a football TV pundit.
    Michael Owen celebrates a goal with England teammate David Beckham at the 1998 World Cup.
    The co-founder of betting company Betfair, Andrew Black, became joint owner of the stables in 2009 and they then brought on board trainer Dascombe, who today has more than 100 horses based at the yard.
    They've had 599 domestic flat race winners to date, and plenty of success abroad too, most notably Brown Panther, who took the Irish St Leger and the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup.
    Owen celebrates Brown Panther&#39;s Dubai Gold Cup win in 2015.
    Victory for Owen on Friday would not officially make it 600 wins because charity races don't count but Dascombe told CNN he's been impressed by how the footballer-turned-jockey has prepared himself.
    "It's been a smooth transition from having never having sat on a horse before, to getting into the situation we're at now," he said.
    Owen has lost more than a stone in weight for the race.
    "Michael's done remarkably well, he's had a couple of tumbles, but he's got back up and got on with it."
    "To put it into context, I've been riding ponies since I was four and it was still a massive challenge to ride in a race at 19, having had 15 years experience of riding and five years working at a professional racing yard, and he's done it in five months."
    Owen had not sat on a horse before March of 2017.
    Owen's horse, Calder Prince, is a four-year-old grey gelding with four wins out of 22 races on the flat.
    "He's a lovely horse, a very enthusiastic, very honest and genuine individual who loves being a race horse," Dascombe said.
    "I'm sure he will do his best to make sure it's a safe passage around for both horse and rider."
    Owen admits he feels nervous ahead of his debut race.
    "If it was a professional race at Ascot, over seven furlongs, the horse would probably be favorite, but there's a big difference when the riders have less experience of doing this sort of thing. If it was a straight race, he'd have a massive chance."
    The other riders in the charity race including Qatari Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, who was narrowly beaten into second in last year's race, international event rider Harry Meade and the seasoned charity race rider Maurice McCarthy, who's raised over $172,000 for different causes in 36 races.
    Michael Owen established Manor House Stables in 2007.
    At five foot 7 inches, Owen is the same height at British flat champion jockey, Silvestre de Souza, but Dascombe joked that the former football could never have been a professional rider because "he wouldn't do the weight."
    Flat jockeys in the UK cannot be any lighter than 53 kg (116.8 lbs) but, the closer to the weight they can be the better to lessen the load carried by the horse.
    Owen has been thrown off twice in training for this race.
    'I know I'm stupid'

    Owen is well aware of the dangers involved in this challenge. In 2004, his wife Louise fell off a horse while riding in the grounds of their home and was lucky to escape with just a fractured pelvis.
    "I know I'm stupid," Owen told the Daily Express newspaper. "I'd probably had a couple of drinks when I agreed to do it. And my mum is still beside herself and telling me not to dot it and my wife is saying 'what are you doing?'"
    It's certainly dangerous but at least Owen will be racing on the flat, unlike Britain's former Olympic champion track cyclist, Victoria Pendleton, who rode over the jumps at last year's Cheltenham Festival.
    Olympic track cyclist Victoria Pendleton switched to a different kind of saddle last year.
    Despite falling in her debut race a few weeks before, she held her nerve to finish fifth out of 24 runners in the Foxhunter Chase on board Pacha Du Polder, which resulted in one of the biggest cheers on Gold Cup day.
    If Owen can stay on board Calder Prince at Ascot on Friday, he'll no doubt get a big cheer of his own and, who knows, maybe even rack up that unofficial 600th victory for his stables.