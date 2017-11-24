West Palm Beach (CNN) While much of America is in a post-Thanksgiving daze or rushing out for holiday shopping deals, the President will be spending this Black Friday on phone calls with foreign leaders and golfing with celebrities.

Trump announced on Twitter on Friday morning that he would be speaking with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about regional stability in the Middle East to a "mess" that he inherited.

"I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!" the President tweeted.

Shortly after, the President tweeted that he would be heading to another one of his golf properties in nearby Jupiter, Florida, to play golf "quickly" with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, who is currently No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.

"Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!" Trump added.

