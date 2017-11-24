Trump to head to the Hill next week

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans ahead of their expected vote on tax reform next week.

He will address the Senate Republicans' weekly policy lunch on "tax reform legislation and the fall legislative agenda," according to a statement from Republican Sen. John Barrasso.

Trump's appearance will mark his third visit to Capitol Hill in a little over a month.

The President is also expected to meet separately with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday.

Shortly before the Thanksgiving recess, the House of Representatives passed a tax reform bill, and the Senate Finance Committee approved its own version of the bill.