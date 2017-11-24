Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year

Story highlights Trump was named the magazine's 2016 person of the year

TIME has not responded to CNN's request for comment

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he turned down a potential offer to be TIME Magazine's coveted "Person of the Year" after, Trump says, the magazine told him he would "probably" be given the honors.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year" like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where is spending his Thanksgiving holiday.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

"I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump wrote.

The President's tweet came after a day of talking to world leaders and playing golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

