Turkish FM: Trump agreed to stop arming Kurdish militia

(CNN) President Donald Trump told the Turkish President that he will stop arming a Kurdish militia the Turkish government considers a terrorist organization, Turkey's foreign minister announced Friday.

The decision would cut the flow of weapons from the US to the YPG, the Kurdish militia fighting with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, just six months after Trump approved the plan over Turkey's strenuous objections.

"Our discomfort regarding the provision of weapons to the YPG was conveyed to Mr. Trump once again," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference Friday. "Trump very clearly said he had given instructions to not provide weapons to the YPG."

The White House did not dispute the top Turkish diplomat's account of the Friday morning call between Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but suggested there were no impending plans to stop supplying weapons to the YPG.

Trump informed Erdogan "of pending adjustments to the military support provided to our partners on the ground in Syria, now that the battle of Raqqa is complete and we are progressing into a stabilization phase," the White House said in a statement.

