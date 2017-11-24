Turkish FM: Trump agreed to stop arming Kurdish militia

Story highlights The decision would cut the flow of weapons from the US to the YPG

The YPG is the Kurdish militia fighting with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces

(CNN) President Donald Trump told the Turkish President that he will stop arming a Kurdish militia the Turkish government considers a terrorist organization, Turkey's foreign minister announced Friday.

The decision would cut the flow of weapons from the US to the YPG, the Kurdish militia fighting with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, just six months after Trump approved the plan over Turkey's strenuous objections.

"Our discomfort regarding the provision of weapons to the YPG was conveyed to Mr. Trump once again," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference Friday. "Trump very clearly said he had given instructions to not provide weapons to the YPG."

Cavusoglu added that Trump "repeated by the end of the conversation before they hung up that he ordered generals and national security adviser (Lt. Gen. H.R.) McMaster not to give arms."

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the decision.

Read More