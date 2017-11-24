Washington (CNN) Rep. Kathleen Rice said that the congressional ethics committees being proposed as a way to investigate serial sexual assault offenders on Capitol Hill are "not real" and "not accountable."

Speaking on CNN's "New Day" Friday, Rice, a Democrat and former prosecutor, said that the ethics committee will not offer a level of true accountability to offenders.

"Saying that we're going to have these allegations against politicians go before an ethics committee that can sometimes take a couple of years, no offense to my colleagues who are on the ethics committee, that's not real. That's not real. And that's not accountability," Rice said.

Rice said that the main pitfall of the committees is it asks colleagues to judge colleagues.

"The way the system works is it is does not benefit -- there's no benefit to a woman who comes out and says, 'I'm being harassed.' There are only professional consequences," said Rice.