Patti Solis Doyle: Drop the partisan nonsense on harassment

Patti Solis Doyle served as chief scheduler for Hillary Clinton during the Clinton-Gore Campaign in 1992. She served in the White House as a senior adviser to then-first lady Hillary Clinton, was chief of staff on Clinton's 2000 and 2006 Senate campaigns, and was Clinton's presidential campaign manager in 2007 and early 2008. She currently is president of Solis Strategies, a Washington-based consulting firm. Follow her on Twitter @pattisolisdoyle. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

Like most women (and, I hope, most men), I have read the recent torrent of sexual harassment and abuse stories with horror and dismay. The graphic detail of each incident shocks and infuriates me. I usually can't get through an article in one sitting. It's like watching a horror movie: I instinctively cover my eyes at the scary scenes. Sadly, after 25 years in politics, the "movie" is quite familiar.

Each time I stop reading, my thoughts turn first to my children. I have a 19-year old daughter and a 15-year old son. I ask myself if I've done enough to give my daughter the strength and confidence to know what to do if a colleague, a boss, a boyfriend, or anyone ever assaults or harasses her.

Have we told her enough times that her father and I will support her and be prepared to fight alongside her (or just kick his ass)? Have I told my son enough times that he should never, ever force a girl into doing anything that she is uncomfortable doing? That he should step in if he sees anyone attempting to assault another person? Have my husband and I explained enough times that he should ask permission to kiss or even hold a girl's hand? Does he understand that sexual assault is really about power, not sex?

Have we told them all this enough?

