US President Donald Trump to play golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

Updated 8:38 AM ET, Fri November 24, 2017

Will Donald Trump's Turnberry be a success?
Will Donald Trump's Turnberry be a success?

Story highlights

  • Donald Trump arranges golf date with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson
  • US President has previously played with numerous professionals
  • Trump hit the course with Shinzo Abe earlier in November

(CNN)Donald Trump's list of illustrious golf partners just keeps getting bigger.

Mere weeks after playing a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the US President is to take to the course in Jupiter, Florida, with Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
"Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East," tweeted Trump.
    "After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.
    "Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!""
    Golf diplomacy

    Shinzo Abe surprises Trump with custom hats
    trump shinzo abe golf hats japan asia tour visit nr_00011704

    Trump has already played golf with Woods, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and women's world No. 3 Lexi Thompson during his time at the White House.
    The 71-year-old lavished praise on Matsuyama, who branded it "an honor" to be given the opportunity to take to the course with the US President.
    "[Matsuyama] is the greatest player in the history of Japan," Trump told reporters during his maiden diplomatic visit to Asia earlier in November. "Possibly their greatest celebrity ... He's a truly great player, a great athlete."
    During the trip, Trump took time to praise the skill of South Korea's female golfers.
    To applause in Seoul, Trump acknowledged that "Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth," before referencing their success at the 2017 US Open.
    Trump: Korean golfers among best on Earth
    Trump: Korean golfers among best on Earth

    "The women's US Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer, Park Sung-hyun, and eight of the top 10 players were from Korea," Trump said.
    "And the top four golfers -- one, two, three, four -- the top four were from Korea. Congratulations."
    President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.
    President George W. Bush tips his hat after teeing off on the first hole at the Andrews Air Force Base golf course on September 28, 2003.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President George W. Bush tips his hat after teeing off on the first hole at the Andrews Air Force Base golf course on September 28, 2003.
    President Bill Clinton watches as his first tee shot heads off the course and into the trees at the Farm Neck Golf Club of Martha's Vineyard during a family vacation on August 23, 1999. Known for taking mulligans, or friendly do-over shots, his second attempt landed in the same spot.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Bill Clinton watches as his first tee shot heads off the course and into the trees at the Farm Neck Golf Club of Martha's Vineyard during a family vacation on August 23, 1999. Known for taking mulligans, or friendly do-over shots, his second attempt landed in the same spot.
    President George H. W. Bush tees off on the fourth hole at Spyglass Golf Course during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 28, 1994, in Pebble Beach, California.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President George H. W. Bush tees off on the fourth hole at Spyglass Golf Course during the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 28, 1994, in Pebble Beach, California.
    President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.
    President Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.
    President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.
    President Dwight D. Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Turnberry golf course during a weekend stay at Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland on September 5, 1959. Eisenhower often carried a club in the Oval Office and took swings while dictating to his secretary.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Dwight D. Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Turnberry golf course during a weekend stay at Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland on September 5, 1959. Eisenhower often carried a club in the Oval Office and took swings while dictating to his secretary.
    President Warren Harding, left, gets ready to golf on the Piping Rock Golf Links on Long Island, New York, in 1921. He's with Howard Whitney, second from left, president of the U.S. Golf Association; financier Percy Pyne; and industrialist J. Leonard Replogle.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Warren Harding, left, gets ready to golf on the Piping Rock Golf Links on Long Island, New York, in 1921. He's with Howard Whitney, second from left, president of the U.S. Golf Association; financier Percy Pyne; and industrialist J. Leonard Replogle.
    President Woodrow Wilson plays a round of golf in 1916. He played more golf than any other president, reportedly logging more than 1,000 rounds in his two terms.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President Woodrow Wilson plays a round of golf in 1916. He played more golf than any other president, reportedly logging more than 1,000 rounds in his two terms.
    President William Howard Taft, the 27th U.S. president, putts on the green in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 28, 1909. He is said to be the first presidential golfer.
    Photos: Photos: Presidents take a swing at golf
    President William Howard Taft, the 27th U.S. president, putts on the green in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 28, 1909. He is said to be the first presidential golfer.
    READ: What's it like playing golf with the US President?
    CNN Living Golf host Shane O'Donoghue spent time with the future US President back in 2014 at Trump's golf course in Scotland.

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Lee Westwood of England celebrates holing a putt on his way to victory in the Hero Challenge 2017 prior to the start of the British Masters at Close House Golf Club on September 26, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Lee Westwood of England celebrates holing a putt on his way to victory in the Hero Challenge 2017 prior to the start of the British Masters at Close House Golf Club on September 26, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    According to O'Donoghue, Trump "doesn't possess the prettiest swing," but is "deadly accurate" from the tee.