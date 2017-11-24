Story highlights Donald Trump arranges golf date with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson

US President has previously played with numerous professionals

Trump hit the course with Shinzo Abe earlier in November

(CNN) Donald Trump's list of illustrious golf partners just keeps getting bigger.

Mere weeks after playing a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the US President is to take to the course in Jupiter, Florida, with Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

"Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East," tweeted Trump.

"After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

"Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!""

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017