London police respond to reports of shots fired at Oxford Circus

London (CNN) Police were responding to reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street in London on Friday and warned people to run into buildings for their safety.

The London police said it had received a number of reports of shots fired at 4:38 p.m. (local time) on Friday on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground train station. There were no casualties immediately reported.

London Metropolitan Police said it was responding as if it were a "terrorist incident" and unarmed officers were on scene.

Officers are on scene alongside @metpoliceuk at Oxford Circus. Please continue to avoid the area. Oxford Circus and Bond Street station are closed. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Police gave no details on what happened, but crowds were seen running down Oxford Street, a shopping strip usually busy with pedestrians and heavy traffic.

If you are on Oxford Street go into a building. Officers are on scene and dealing. More info when we can — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Police warned the public to avoid the area and said that Oxford Circus and Bond Street underground stations were closed.

