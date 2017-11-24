Breaking News

London police respond to reports of shots fired at Oxford Circus

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Fri November 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Witness: Stampede of people fled the street
Witness: Stampede of people fled the street

    JUST WATCHED

    Witness: Stampede of people fled the street

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witness: Stampede of people fled the street 01:24

London (CNN)Police were responding to reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street in London on Friday and warned people to run into buildings for their safety.

The London police said it had received a number of reports of shots fired at 4:38 p.m. (local time) on Friday on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground train station. There were no casualties immediately reported.
London Metropolitan Police said it was responding as if it were a "terrorist incident" and unarmed officers were on scene.
Police gave no details on what happened, but crowds were seen running down Oxford Street, a shopping strip usually busy with pedestrians and heavy traffic.
    Police warned the public to avoid the area and said that Oxford Circus and Bond Street underground stations were closed.
    Read More
    London's transport agency tweeted that the station had been closed as it investigated a "customer incident."
    The incident comes as throngs of shoppers flocked to the area for Black Friday retail sales.
    Developing story - more to come