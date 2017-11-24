London police stand down after Oxford Circus incident

London (CNN) London police have found no "trace of any suspects" or "evidence of shots fired" after responding to a reported incident on Oxford Street, in the heart of the city's shopping district.

Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the incident as if it was terrorism given the nature of the information received.

"Some cordons remain in place and additional officers remain on duty in the West End to reassure the public. We thank the public for their patience and assistance during our response," Police said in a statement.

Police had received multiple reports of shots fired at 4:38 p.m. (11:38 a.m. ET) on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground train station. They gave no details on what happened, but crowds were seen running down Oxford Street, a shopping strip usually busy with pedestrians and heavy traffic.

The incident happened as throngs of shoppers flocked to the area for Black Friday retail sales.

