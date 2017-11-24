(CNN) Germany's Social Democrats will meet next week with Chancellor Angela Merkel's alliance in a bid to break the country's post-election political deadlock, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced Friday morning.

The parties' leaders will meet at Steinmeier's official residence in Berlin to discuss "the situation after the breakdown of the coalition talks."

The announcement comes five days after the collapse of negotiations between Merkel's alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Green Party and marks a significant retreat from the Social Democratic Party's (SPD) earlier refusal to enter talks with Merkel or to seek a renewal of the so-called grand coalition of the past four years.

Indications of a shift came when SPD General Secretary Hubertus Heil told reporters late Thursday that the party "is convinced that discussions must be held... the SPD will not rule out talks."

His cautious language was echoed on Friday morning by SPD deputy leader Manuela Schwesig, who said that a new coalition government was no certainty.

Read More