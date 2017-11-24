North Korea replaces soldiers and digs trench at defection site

Story highlights Soldier crossed the heavily fortified DMZ last week

North Korea seeks to fortify zone after 3 soldiers defect this year

(CNN) North Korea has replaced nearly all of the soldiers along the border where one of their former comrades defected, a South Korean lawmaker said Friday.

The change comes as the North Korean People's Army sought to prevent other soldiers from defecting by planting trees and apparently digging a trench at a section of the demilitarized zone, according to the chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul.

Marc Knapper, the highest-ranking official at the US Embassy, tweeted a photo this week showing North Korean soldiers supervising what appears to be the planting of two trees and the digging of a trench where the North Korean soldier dashed across the border November 13.

"(T)he North Koreans have planted two trees and are digging a trench at the spot where their soldier crossed the MDL," Knapper tweeted Wednesday, referring to the Joint Security Area at the heavily fortified demilitarized zone that divides North and South Korea.

A photo tweeted by Knapper the next day showed several men, surrounded by North Korean soldiers, appearing to the dig the trench behind a pair of trees.

