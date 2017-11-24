Story highlights Both India and US criticize decision to let Hafiz Saeed go free

More than 160 people died in Mumbai attacks in 2008, including six Americans

(CNN) The accused mastermind of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, has been freed from house arrest in Pakistan, authorities said Friday.

Released overnight by the Lahore High Court, Hafiz Mohammed Saeed led Friday prayers at Al-Qudsia mosque in Lahore, according to Habibullah Salafi, a spokesman for the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, or JuD, Saeed's organization.

News footage showed Saeed celebrating with his exultant supporters, but the United States and India issued statements critical of the decision for him to go free.

"First of all I thank God who has given me an honorable release. Three judges of the High Court gave the decision. Praise be to God, it is a matter of great happiness for me that nothing has been proved against me which could be detrimental for me or for Pakistan. Thank God, we have been vindicated," Saeed said.

Both India and the United States accuse Saeed of being responsible for the deadly attacks that struck locations across Mumbai nearly a decade ago.

