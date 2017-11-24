What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A story melted our hearts. A strange visitor came by. And celebs surprised fans. Here's the politics-free side of the news from the past seven days.
Paying it forward to help homeless veteran
Kate McClure ran out of gas on Interstate 95 on her way to Philadelphia last month. Scared and nervous, she got out of her car to head to the nearest service station. That's where she met Johnny Bobbitt Jr. What he did next will warm your heart.
Jay-Z empowers a 9-year-old girl
Speaking of heartwarming, Jay-Z stopped a concert in Cleveland to share an important message with a young fan.
Disguised celebrities perform in subway
Spreading joy for all to hear, Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon surprised some New York commuters with music.
A strange visitor to our solar system
Astronomers first thought it was a comet or an asteroid from our solar system. But they realized the object came from interstellar space based on its orbit, and it's unlike anything they've ever seen.
On the right side with blue whales
Animals apparently have side preferences, too. With side rolls, the majority of blue whales go right, suggesting that they're righties.
Black Friday's finale?
It could be a make-or-break holiday shopping season for some of America's retailers. Shoppers are expected to spend more than ever before. The question is where they'll do that -- online or in big-box stores.