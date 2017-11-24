(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Egypt mosque attack
At least 235 people were killed and another 109 injured in an attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-run media reported, in what appears to be the deadliest terror attack on Egyptian soil. After at least two explosions, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshippers as they fled Friday prayers, state-owned Ahram Online said.
Pistorius gets sentence increase
A high court in South Africa increased ex-Olympian Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence to 13 years and five months for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal issued the ruling after the prosecution appealed his previous sentence of six years as too lenient.
Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile' Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's new leader, following Robert Mugabe's resignation this week after nearly four decades in power. At his inauguration ceremony, he vowed to be a president for all Zimbabweans and paid tribute to Mugabe as his "father" and "mentor."
Search for missing sailors ends
The US Navy has called off the search for three sailors missing since Wednesday, when the transport plane they were in crashed in the Philippine Sea.
Flynn no longer sharing info with Trump lawyers
Michael Flynn's lawyers have told other defense lawyers in the ongoing Russia probe, including President Donald Trump's legal team, that they're no longer able to share information, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The source added that the decision could be an indication Flynn is preparing to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Al Franken apologizes
Sen. Al Franken released a statement addressing recent allegations of sexual harassment, in which he said he feels terrible that he "made some women feel badly." Franken continued, "I crossed a line for some women -- and I know that any number is too many."
Texas abortion ban overturned
A federal judge struck down Texas' ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure. Texas Senate Bill 8 was passed earlier this year and banned doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions.
Inside China's secret prisons
China is increasingly cracking down on human rights lawyers as reports of torture, disappearances and forced confessions emerge. A key tool in the crackdown has been a relatively new form of detention -- temporarily detaining people outside the Chinese legal system who could not be immediately charged with a crime.
Simply thinking you have insomnia might cause health problems
Thinking you have a sleep problem -- even if you don't -- may be just as bad for your overall well-being as actually having a sleep disorder.
Light pollution is rising rapidly
Artificial lighting at night is contributing to an alarming increase in light pollution, both in amount and in brightness, affecting places all over the world, a new study has found.