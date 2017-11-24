Rwanda offers refuge to 'migrants held captive in Libya'

(CNN) Rwanda is offering refuge to enslaved African migrants trapped in Libya, following a CNN investigation last week.

A CNN team traveled to Libya and witnessed a dozen men being sold for as little as $400 each.

"Rwanda, like the rest of the world, was horrified by the images of the tragedy currently unfolding in Libya, where African men, women and children who were on the road to exile have been held and turned into slaves," Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement

"Our door is wide open. We are ready to work closely with the African Union, the private sector, as well as other friends and partners to ensure that we can provide minimum comfort to those in need," the statement read.

"Given Rwanda's political philosophy and our own history, we cannot remain silent when human beings are being mistreated and auctioned off like cattle."

